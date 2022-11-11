Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $339.44 Million

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $5.32 billion and approximately $339.44 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00587173 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,129.73 or 0.30584896 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Shiba Inu Token Profile

Shiba Inu launched on August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official message board for Shiba Inu is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com.

Shiba Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

