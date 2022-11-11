Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

musicMagpie Trading Up 24.9 %

Shares of MMAG stock opened at GBX 15.30 ($0.18) on Tuesday. musicMagpie has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($1.96). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1,519.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33.

About musicMagpie

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

