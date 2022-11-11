Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Urban Logistics REIT to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.07) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SHED stock opened at GBX 154.50 ($1.78) on Friday. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 114.21 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.30). The company has a market capitalization of £729.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.52.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

