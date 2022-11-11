Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Drops By 76.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 27.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 35.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $750,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MPA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,367. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

