Short Interest in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Decreases By 67.6%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the October 15th total of 38,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,087,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 31.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 878,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 212,696 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 451,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 386,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 169,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of BWC stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.