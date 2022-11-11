Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Increases By 170.0%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the October 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNPQY stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNPQY shares. Societe Generale decreased their target price on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($67.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their target price on BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($63.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($65.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($62.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($67.00) to €68.00 ($68.00) in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.81.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

