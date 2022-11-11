Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Drops By 50.0%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BZLFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($36.85) to GBX 3,250 ($37.42) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,808.75.

Bunzl Stock Performance

BZLFY opened at $35.59 on Friday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

