Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Declines By 49.1%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the October 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CGEMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($230.00) to €200.00 ($200.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €235.00 ($235.00) to €217.00 ($217.00) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €227.00 ($227.00) to €219.00 ($219.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

OTCMKTS CGEMY traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. 91,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,135. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

