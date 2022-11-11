Short Interest in CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Expands By 100.0%

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CIB Marine Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CIBH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.41. CIB Marine Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $43.75.
About CIB Marine Bancshares
