Short Interest in CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Expands By 100.0%

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIBH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.41. CIB Marine Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

About CIB Marine Bancshares

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit.

