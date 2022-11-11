Short Interest in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Expands By 84.6%

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Health Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,500,000. Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,000,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Digital Health Acquisition by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 403,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 268,050 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Health Acquisition by 985.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 434,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 394,079 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHAC remained flat at $10.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439. Digital Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

