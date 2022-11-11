Short Interest in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Drops By 78.5%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the October 15th total of 698,700 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

Ensysce Biosciences stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.19. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ensysce Biosciences will post -11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

