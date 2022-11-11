Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Rises By 118.6%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 866,800 shares, a growth of 118.6% from the October 15th total of 396,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 361.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETTYF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 220 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 266 to SEK 289 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

