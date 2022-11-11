Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Grows By 258.9%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a growth of 258.9% from the October 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,482. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

(Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Articles

