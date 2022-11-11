Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Drops By 88.8%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the October 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of FYT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. 939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $54.74.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.161 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
