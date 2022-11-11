Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Drops By 88.8%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the October 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FYT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. 939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.161 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 31,027 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

