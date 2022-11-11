Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Rises By 175.7%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 175.7% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOODO traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th.

