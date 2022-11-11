Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Increases By 76.8%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the October 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ EDOC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,637. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Institutional Trading of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

