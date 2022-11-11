Short Interest in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Drops By 78.4%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the October 15th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Group Nine Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNAC remained flat at $9.99 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Group Nine Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 3.9% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,581,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 3.7% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 42.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 6.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Group Nine Acquisition Company Profile

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

