Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Grows By 113.1%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the October 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Down 2.6 %

GBOOY stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. 14,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,033. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

