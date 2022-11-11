Short Interest in Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Drops By 72.1%

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance

Shares of HWCPZ stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.46. 33,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,831. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

