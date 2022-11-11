Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Declines By 93.7%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the October 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.69. 210,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43.
Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 7.66%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Brands (IMBBY)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.