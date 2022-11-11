Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Declines By 93.7%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the October 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.69. 210,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 7.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Imperial Brands

Several research firms have issued reports on IMBBY. Barclays upped their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($26.48) to GBX 2,500 ($28.79) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($25.91) to GBX 2,350 ($27.06) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.