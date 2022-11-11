Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Increases By 121.0%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 121.0% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 952,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.62% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ INM traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,858. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

