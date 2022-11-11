Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Drops By 96.0%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the October 15th total of 417,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ PLW traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,588. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLW. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 573.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 246,249 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

