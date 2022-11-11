Short Interest in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Declines By 87.6%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 100.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2,028.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $2,158,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $2,062,000.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF traded up $8.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.76. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.88 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

