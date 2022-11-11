Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Decreases By 64.5%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the October 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $843,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 769,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ISEM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%.

