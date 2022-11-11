Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Expands By 109.4%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the October 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

IIM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 255,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,510 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $294,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.