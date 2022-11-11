Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Expands By 109.4%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the October 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
IIM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 255,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $17.07.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
