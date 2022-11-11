Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Drops By 93.1%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,600 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the October 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGE stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,867. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

