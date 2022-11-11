Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Drops By 96.7%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the October 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVSC. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter worth about $10,858,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth about $7,667,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,082,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 682,276 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 851,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 651,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,387,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 363,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Price Performance

KVSC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 322,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,392. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.