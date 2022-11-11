Short Interest in Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Declines By 82.4%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the October 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNRRY traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 304,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,422. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($70.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($73.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($101.00) to €91.00 ($91.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($67.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.