Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Declines By 65.4%

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the October 15th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limestone Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMST. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 58.2% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 392,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 144,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $25.10. 6,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,479. The company has a market capitalization of $166.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Limestone Bancorp Announces Dividend

Limestone Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Limestone Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.