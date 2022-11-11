Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Expands By 688.0%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, an increase of 688.0% from the October 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,829. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

