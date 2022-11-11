Short Interest in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Increases By 44.1%

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the October 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTRS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 25.3% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 681,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 137,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Minerva Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Minerva Surgical will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

