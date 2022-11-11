Short Interest in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) Increases By 47.4%

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the October 15th total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOA. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 471,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 38,205 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 616,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 352,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.78.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

