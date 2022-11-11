Short Interest in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAW) Drops By 39.2%

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

MEOAW stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,029. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 739,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

