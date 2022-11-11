Short Interest in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Declines By 95.6%

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the October 15th total of 63,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

OncoSec Medical Trading Up 1.3 %

About OncoSec Medical

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.79. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

