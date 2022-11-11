Short Interest in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Rises By 80.0%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 93.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

PSC traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. 7,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,762. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $49.70.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.