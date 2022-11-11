Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Declines By 78.9%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the October 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Psykey Price Performance
Shares of CEOS remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 594,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,414. Psykey has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
Psykey Company Profile
