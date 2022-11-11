Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Declines By 78.9%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the October 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Price Performance

Shares of CEOS remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 594,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,414. Psykey has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

