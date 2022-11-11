Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Increases By 215.8%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 215.8% from the October 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

REPYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Repsol from €17.50 ($17.50) to €16.50 ($16.50) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Repsol from €14.00 ($14.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,370. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Repsol had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

