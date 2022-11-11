Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Declines By 83.3%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

Shares of Sekisui House stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,462. Sekisui House has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $22.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sekisui House

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Sekisui House from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

