Short Interest in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Increases By 90.1%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the October 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SING traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,263. SinglePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

