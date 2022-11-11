Short Interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Expands By 92.4%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the October 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STCN. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 52.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,312,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 799,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Steel Connect in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Connect by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 174,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,358. Steel Connect has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

