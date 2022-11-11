Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Declines By 98.4%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the October 15th total of 278,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,999,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HYSR remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. 3,277,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,302,330. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. SunHydrogen has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

