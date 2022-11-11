Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Declines By 98.4%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the October 15th total of 278,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,999,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HYSR remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. 3,277,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,302,330. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. SunHydrogen has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
