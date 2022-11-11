Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Drops By 57.9%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Swiss Life from CHF 552 to CHF 545 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Swiss Life stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

