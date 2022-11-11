Short Interest in Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Declines By 98.9%

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the October 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Taylor Consulting Trading Up 10.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TAYO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 12,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,238. Taylor Consulting has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
Taylor Consulting Company Profile
