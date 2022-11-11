Short Interest in Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Declines By 98.9%

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the October 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Taylor Consulting Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TAYO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 12,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,238. Taylor Consulting has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Taylor Consulting Company Profile

Taylor Consulting, Inc invests in, acquires, and operates real estate properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Estate Investing and Real Estate Brokerage Services. The company operates a self-storage facility in Merkel, Texas; and holds properties for resale located in Nolan and Taylor Counties, Texas.

