Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Rises By 151.6%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 151.6% from the October 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TTNDY traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.25. 103,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,715. Techtronic Industries has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $113.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Techtronic Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.586 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Techtronic Industries

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.