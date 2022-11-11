Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Grows By 86.4%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,120,000 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the October 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 1,153,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,245,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.49. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

