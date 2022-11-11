Short Interest in Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Decreases By 64.9%

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the October 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of TVFCF remained flat at $6.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from €9.80 ($9.80) to €7.20 ($7.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, sports, and movies.

