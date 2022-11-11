Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Declines By 53.0%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the October 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 210.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BKGFF shares. HSBC lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,850.00.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

BKGFF opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $64.68.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

