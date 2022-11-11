Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Declines By 98.1%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the October 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TSR Price Performance
TSR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. TSR has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.90.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TSR by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TSR by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TSR
TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.
