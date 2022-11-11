Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Decreases By 36.5%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,008,900 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the October 15th total of 6,312,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 488.9 days.

UniCredit Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. UniCredit has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $18.13.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

