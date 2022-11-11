Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Grows By 97.3%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the October 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $63.19.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
