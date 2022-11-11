Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Grows By 97.3%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the October 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter.

